This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be a foggy start, so use caution while commuting.

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be light and variable.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with some drizzle and fog.