Weather Minute for December 3, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with patchy clouds.

Today we will have a more clouds compared to sunshine. Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We could also see a shower or two, or even a snow shower in the Laurel Highlands or the northwest. Most of us stay dry. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Tonight temperatures dip into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight we will be rather cloudy.