Weather Minute for December 29, 2021

This morning we will have some drizzle and showers mainly in our southern counties. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, and Jefferson counties until 10:00 AM. Use caution while traveling through lowered visibility.

Today temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky. There could be a sprinkle around. Winds today will be light from the west.

We will see more showers moving in tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.