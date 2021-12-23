Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Weather Minute for December 23, 2021

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Outback Bowl Arkansas Razorbacks vs Penn State Nittany Lions
January 01 2022 12:00 pm

This morning we will be partially clear with temperatures in the teens to lower 20s.

Today we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Late in the day there will be a few flurries. North of I-80 there could be a light snowfall. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light from the west.

Tonight we will be cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss