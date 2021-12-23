Weather Minute for December 23, 2021

This morning we will be partially clear with temperatures in the teens to lower 20s.

Today we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Late in the day there will be a few flurries. North of I-80 there could be a light snowfall. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light from the west.

Tonight we will be cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.