Happy 1st day of Winter! This morning we will be in the lower to mid 20s with patchy clouds. It will be another frosty start to the day.

Today we will have times of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on will be from the south and will be light.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.