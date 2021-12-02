Weather Minute for December 2, 2021

This morning winds will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a mild start with a rather cloudy sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the 40s.

This afternoon high temperatures soar into the mid to upper 50s. Today will be windy with a shower in spots. Winds today will be between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts could be even higher.

Tonight will be cloudy with a sprinkle or flurry. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the 30s.