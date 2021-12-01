Weather Minute for December 1, 2021

This morning we will have variable cloudiness with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds this morning will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Today will be a milder day. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with showers moving in. Tonight winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.