This morning will be steamy with some showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Today there will be a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There will also be a shower or thunderstorm firing up in spots. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. It will be a humid day.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A cold front will be moving through. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s.