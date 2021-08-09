Weather Minute for August 9, 2021

This morning we will have fog reducing visibility. Use caution while traveling. Temperatures this morning will be in the mid to upper 60s with calm winds.

This afternoon will be hazy and humid. High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will have sun mixing in with clouds. However, with so much moisture in the air, a pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have patchy clouds with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our winds will continue from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds and a bit of fog. There could also be a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s with a light southerly breeze.