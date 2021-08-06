Weather Minute for August 6, 2021

This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a bit of patchy fog. Winds will be calm this morning.

This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 80s. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening clouds will thicken. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be light from the south.

Overnight we will continue to have a light southerly breeze. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tonight there will be a variable cloudy sky.