Weather Minute for August 5, 2021

This morning we will have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light and variable.

This afternoon we will have sunshine with some passing clouds. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will continue to see a light northwesterly breeze. This evening will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s.

Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight winds will calm.