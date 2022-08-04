This morning will be humid with a partially clear sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s.

Today we will have a clouds mixing with some sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Some storms could contain some stronger winds. High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight we will have a shower or storm early and then a variable cloudy sky.

