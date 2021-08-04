Weather Minute for August 4, 2021

This morning we will have a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be calm.

This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but a lot of us will stay dry. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds this afternoon will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have patchy clouds. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this evening will be from the east between three to five miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a partially to mainly clear sky. Tonight winds will be calm. Temperatures tonight will fall into mid to upper 50s.