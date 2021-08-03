Weather Minute for August 3rd, 2021

This morning will be cool with a mainly clear sky. Winds will be calm. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be more clouds in the east compared to the west. High temperatures will reach into the 70s with low humidity. Winds this afternoon will be light from the southeast.

This evening there will be clouds and a few peeks of clear sky. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds with a light southeasterly breeze. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 50s.