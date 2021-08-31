Weather Minute for August 31, 2021

This morning we will be cloudy with a bit of fog. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This morning will be cloudy and there could be a few showers around.

This afternoon we will have a front stalling in our area. Today there will be variable cloudiness with some showers and thunderstorms. Most of the showers and storms will be in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light.

This evening temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see a bit of rain this evening, otherwise it will be cloudy.

Tonight with the front stalled, remnants of Ida will start to make its way into Pennsylvania and a steady to heavy rainfall will develop. Tonight we will be cloudy with rain. Temperatures Tuesday night will be in the lower 60s.