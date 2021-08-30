Weather Minute for August 30, 2021

This morning we will be dealing with muggy conditions and some areas of fog. We will also have a few showers and thunderstorms around. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 60s.

This afternoon we will have a cold front moving across Central PA. Today we will have clouds and some sunshine with a few showers and storms. Any storm could produce downpours. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 80s.

This evening we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few showers and storms around. Winds this evening will be from the west between three to five miles an hour. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds with some fog. Tonight we will have a few showers. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 60s.