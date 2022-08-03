This morning will be comfortable and clear. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. This wind will usher in heat and humidity this afternoon.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky.