This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 60s.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sun. A weak cold front will be moving through. This could lead to a shower or thundershower. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be from the northwest and will be light.

Tonight temperatures dip into the 60s. Tonight we will have a partly cloudy sky.

