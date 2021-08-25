Weather Minute for August 25, 2021

This morning we will have patchy fog reducing visibility in spots. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Winds this morning will be calm.

This afternoon will be steamy. We will have sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A shower or thunderstorm could pop up. Most of us will stay dry. Winds this afternoon will be from the south between three to five miles an hour.

This evening we will have a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the 80s. Winds this evening will be light from the south.

Tonight we will have a partially clear sky. Late tonight into Thursday morning fog will form. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will also calm overnight.