This morning will be partially clear with some areas of fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s.

Today we will have a seasonable day with sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the west and will be light.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will be mainly clear with some patchy fog.