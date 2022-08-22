This morning we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. This morning will be cloudy with showers and fog.

Today we will have scattered showers and storms with a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Tonight there will be a few showers with a cloudy sky.