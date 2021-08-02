Weather Minute for August 2, 2021

This morning we will be dealing with patchy fog and temperatures in the 50s. Winds this morning will be light from the northwest.

This afternoon we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. Today will be comfortable with low humidity. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening we will have temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a mainly clear sky. Winds will continue from the northwest.

Tonight will be mainly clear with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds tonight will be light from the north.