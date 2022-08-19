This morning will be clear with temperatures in the 50s. This morning we will also have some patchy fog.

Today high pressure will be in place and we will have a mostly sunny to partly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be light from the south.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.