This morning will be cloudy with some showers and drizzle. This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Today will be rather cloudy with some showers and drizzle. You could here a rumble of thunder or two. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will be cloudy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. There also be a few showers around.