Weather Minute for August 13th, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds and some fog with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this morning will be calm.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Today there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving later today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will make it into the 90s. It will also be a very steamy day. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Huntingdon County from noon until 7:00 PM. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening and into tonight we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain gusty winds, downpours, and frequent lightning. Winds this evening will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. We will have a shower or thunderstorm early and then a variable cloudy sky. Winds tonight will be light.