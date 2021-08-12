Weather Minute for August 12th, 2021

This morning will be muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this morning will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have a variable cloudy sky.

This afternoon our high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A Heat Advisory is in place for Indiana, Centre, Huntingdon, and Blair counties from noon until 7:00 PM. Try to avoid time outside during the hottest part of the day and make sure to stay hydrated. Also remember if it is too hot for you, it is also too hot for your pets. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. This afternoon we will have clouds mixing with sunshine with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered storms continue this evening. Some storms this afternoon and evening be strong to severe. Frequent lightning, downpours, and damaging winds are all possible, you will want to stay weather aware. Temperatures this evening will be in the 80s.

Tonight we will have a shower or thunderstorm early, then patchy clouds. Winds tonight will be from the southwest between three to five miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.