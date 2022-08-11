This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partially to mainly clear sky.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sun. A weak cold front is moving across the area. It will bring us a few clouds and a stray shower, but most stay dry. This front will bring more comfortable air to us. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will be mainly clear.