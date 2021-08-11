Weather Minute for August 11, 2021

This morning we will have temperatures in the 70s with patchy clouds. There will also be a few downpours or a thunderstorm around. Winds this morning will be from the southwest between three to five miles an hour.

This afternoon will be hazy, hot, and humid. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated and cool. This afternoon we will also see a few pop up showers and thunderstorms.

This evening temperatures will be in the 80s with a partly cloudy sky. We could also see a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Winds this evening will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will be muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s. There will be a light southwesterly breeze with patchy clouds.