Temperatures this morning will be in the mid to upper 60s. We will have a cloudy start with a few showers.

Today there will be more clouds compared to sun with a few showers and storms. Mainly in our southern counties. North of I-80 there will be a mix of clouds and sun today. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be a more seasonable day.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight the sky will begin to clear.