Weather Minute for August 10, 2021

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

This morning we will have patchy fog and a sprinkle or shower around. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this morning will be calm.

This afternoon we will be warm and humid with a partly cloudy sky. This afternoon we will also have a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Some storms could contain some gusty winds and downpours. High temperatures will reach in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds this afternoon will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening there could be a shower or thunderstorm, otherwise we will have patchy clouds. Temperatures this evening will be in the 80s with a light southerly breeze.

Tonight we will continue a southerly breeze with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.