This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This morning will be quite foggy.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Later today there could be a shower or thunderstorm.

A cold front will move through tonight into Tuesday morning. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with a shower or thunderstorm around.