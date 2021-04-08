Weather Minute for April 8th, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This morning we will start off with a partly cloudy sky. Winds this morning will be calm to light from the southeast.

This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This afternoon we will have winds from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

This evening clouds thicken and temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this evening will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight will be cloudy with showers into early Friday morning. Temperatures tonight fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds tonight continue from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

