This morning will be foggy with patchy clouds. Use caution while you travel. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Today we will have a clouds and sun with scattered afternoon showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the southwest and they will be between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with a shower around.