This morning we will be cloudy with showers and fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s.

Today showers will continue and slowly exit to the east by this evening. Temperatures this afternoon will hove in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.