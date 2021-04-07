Weather Minute for April 7, 2021

This morning we will be partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds this morning will be calm to light from the southwest.

This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be a warm day. Our high temperatures will reach the mid 70s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. This afternoon there could be a shower or thunderstorm that pops up, but most stay dry.

This evening we will be partially clear. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this evening will be light.

Tonight we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds tonight will be light from the southeast.

