Weather Minute for April 6, 2021

This morning will be mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. This morning we will have patchy clouds. Winds this morning will be calm.

This afternoon we will have a mix of sun and clouds. It will be quite warm this afternoon. Now a stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most of us stay dry. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds this afternoon will be between five to ten miles an hour from the northwest.

This evening we will have clouds mixing with some clear sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this evening will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with a stray shower or thunderstorm. It is looking like most at this point stays dry overnight. Winds tonight will be from the northwest between three to five miles an hour. Our low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

