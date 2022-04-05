This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Today we will continue to have a variable cloudy sky with showers moving in later today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the 40s. Tonight we will have rainfall into Wednesday morning.