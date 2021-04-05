Weather Minute for April 5, 2021

This morning we will have a sunny sky. Temperatures this morning will be ranging from the 30s to the 40s. Winds this morning will be calm to light from the northwest.

This afternoon the sunshine will start to fade behind the clouds. Our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s. This is well above average for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s. Winds this afternoon will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening will be rather cloudy and late this evening a few showers arrive. Our temperatures will be in the 50s. Winds this evening will continue from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight will be cloudy with a shower or two. Temperatures tonight will not fall far, we will have low temperatures tonight in the 40s. Winds tonight will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

