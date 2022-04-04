

Today we will have a ridge of high pressure over Central PA. After today, it looks like a very unsettled and cloudy week for us. This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

This afternoon we will become cloudy. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a rather cloudy sky with a stray shower. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 30s.