Weather Minute for April 30, 2021

This morning temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with a few showers around. Winds this morning will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This afternoon will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite the windy day. Winds will gust upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Jefferson, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford and Somerset Counties from noon today until midnight tonight. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will feel cooler with the strong westerly wind.

This evening we will have a clearing sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the 40s. Winds this evening will continue to be strong with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. With temperatures falling to near the freezing mark, you will want to cover or bring sensitive plants inside. The National Weather Service has a Freeze Watch for Jefferson, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Cambria, and Somerset Counties for late tonight until 8:00 AM on Saturday. Tonight will be mainly clear. Tonight winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.