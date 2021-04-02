Weather Minute for April 2nd, 2021

This morning watch for icy patches on your commute. Temperatures this morning will be in the teens to lower 20s with a partially clear sky. Winds this morning will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This afternoon we become sunny, but it stays cool. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds continue from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This evening the sky will be clear and temperatures will be in the 30s. Temperatures this evening will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds this evening will continue from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will be clear and winds will diminish. Temperatures tonight will tumble into the lower 20s.

