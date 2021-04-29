Weather Minute for April 29, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 60s. We will have a rather cloudy sky with scattered showers. Winds this morning will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, there will be a variable cloudy sky. Our high temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds this afternoon will be form the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Some storms this afternoon and evening could be strong to severe with damaging winds and downpours. You will want to stay weather aware today.

This evening we will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong. Winds this evening will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s.

Tonight there will be a thunderstorm early, then showers will linger. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds tonight will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

