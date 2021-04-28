Weather Minute for April 28, 2021

This morning we will have clouds mixing with a bit of sunshine. It will be a mild start to our day. Our high temperatures this morning will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds this morning will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will have clouds mixing in with some sun. Temperatures this afternoon will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds this afternoon will pick up between ten to fifteen miles an hour from the west.

This evening we will have a few showers and thunderstorms moving through. Some storms could contain stronger winds and some hail. You will want to stay up to date with the weather today. There is a better chance to see a storm in our northern counties. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s. Winds this evening will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our low temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds tonight will be from te west between five to ten miles an hour.

