This morning temperatures will be in the 30s to lower 40s with a partially clear sky.

Today there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. We could also see a shower or snow shower around. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the west and will be strong. Winds will be between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Huntingdon County from 1:00 AM Thursday until 8:00 AM. If you have any plants outdoors, you will want to cover them or bring them indoors.