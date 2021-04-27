Weather Minute for April 27, 2021

This morning we will have a mainly to partially clear sky. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds this morning will be light.

This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sun. It will be a mild day. Our high temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 60s. Winds this afternoon will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening we will have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds this evening will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will be partially clear with temperatures in the 50s. During the overnight hours winds from the southwest will continue between five to ten miles an hour.

