This morning we will have scattered showers with temperatures in the 50s. We will also be foggy in some spots.

Showers will continue early today and then clouds will try to break for some sunshine. High temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.