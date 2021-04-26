Weather Minute for April 26, 2021

This morning will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a mainly clear sky. Winds this morning will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will be seasonable. Our high temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today high pressure is in place and we will be mostly sunny. This afternoon winds continue from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening we will have a mainly to partially clear sky. Temperatures this evening will be in the 50s. Winds this evening will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Overnight tonight our winds will calm. We will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will dip into the lower to mid 40s.

