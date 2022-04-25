This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will be in the 60s. This morning we will have a partially clear sky.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today and then later some showers and thunderstorms will arrive. High temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight will be cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms around.