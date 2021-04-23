Weather Minute for April 23, 2021

We are starting our Friday morning off frosty with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning we have a clear sky with winds from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will have sunshine mixing in with clouds. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds this afternoon continue from the west but will pick up to ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening we will be partially clear. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds this evening continue from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will become mainly clear. Temperatures tonight will tumble into the 30s. Winds tonight will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

FIND YOUR FULL FORECAST HERE –>