Weather Minute for April 22, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will feel even colder due to winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. This morning we will have a some flurries and even snow showers around. Some places in the higher elevations will end up with a coating of snowfall on the ground. Use caution while traveling because visibility could be reduced. This morning a Freeze Warning continues for Huntingdon County until 9:00 AM.

This afternoon we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures today will only make it into the 40s. Winds this afternoon will pick up between fifteen to twenty miles an hour from the northwest making it feel chilly. Also, a few flurries or a sprinkle cannot be ruled out.

This evening temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have clouds with some peeks of clear sky. Winds this evening will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures tumble into the 20s to lower 30s. We will have a partially to mainly clear sky. Winds tonight will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

